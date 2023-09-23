Democrat introduces ‘MCCARTHY Shutdown Act’ to dock Congress members' pay

On the eve of another failed attempt by House Republicans to do anything resembling governance, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota introduced the “My Constituents Cannot Afford Rebellious Tantrums, Handle Your Shutdown Act.” Also known as the “MCCARTHY Shutdown Act,” the bill would dock Congress members’ paychecks—one day’s pay for every day the government is shut down.
In her announcement of the bill on X (formerly known as Twitter), Craig wrote, “@SpeakerMcCarthy, my constituents shouldn’t have to pay the price for your deals with the Freedom Caucus. I introduced the MCCARTHY Shutdown Act to stop Member pay during government shutdowns. Stop negotiating with crazy & work with us on a deal to stop a shutdown altogether.”
In her press release, Craig stated, “Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans are ready to shut down the federal government and put the livelihoods of working families at risk – while still collecting a paycheck […] because it’s ridiculous that we still get paid while folks like TSA workers are asked to work without a paycheck.”
Congress has until Sept. 30 to reach a funding agreement and avert a shutdown. The only thing standing in its way is the House Republicans’ narrow—and toxic—majority.
