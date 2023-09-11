Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his attorneys during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Andrew Kelly-Pool)
By Chauncey DeVega

Senior Writer
Salon 

Published September 11, 2023 6:00AM (EDT)

Donald Trump is escalating his threats of fascist violence. During a recent interview, Trump told Glenn Beck that he is going to put President Joe Biden and his other "enemies" in prison if he takes back control of the White House. Last Sunday, Trump announced on his Truth Social disinformation platform that he is going to treat Biden and the other Democrats and his "enemies" like they do in a "banana republic." In so-called banana republics, enemies of the regime are put in prison, tortured and murdered.