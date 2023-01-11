GOP favorability rating in rapid decline as House Republicans flounder

One week into the House GOP's follies in the majority, the Republican Party favorability rating plunged in Civiqs tracking Sunday to just 26% among registered voters—a two-year low point since hitting 25% in the weeks following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The party also notched a 65% unfavorable rating—it's highest point in almost six years since the first year of Donald Trump's tenure.
To be fair, the GOP's rapid descent doesn't fall entirely on the shoulders of House Republicans. The party's favorables have steadily declined ever since Republicans' 2022 midterm debacle. The party kicked off November at an already anemic 32%, yet things still took a turn for the worse after Election Day.
The drop off has mostly been driven by both Republican and independent men. Among men overall, GOP favorables have dropped nearly double digits since the election, from 38% in early November to 29% Sunday. That included a 10-point decline among independent men, from 27% to 17%, in the same timeframe.
But Republican men delivered the real blow, with their favorable feelings toward the GOP taking a 13-point hit since Election Day, from 75% to 62% over the weekend. As with Trump’s cratering favorability rating, it appears men really don’t like a loser.
The GOP suffered a similar decline in favorables after losing the White House in 2020. The difference for Republicans now is that they will no longer have unified Democratic control of government to serve as a foil for their own incompetence.
The party's lowest Trump-era favorability rating of 18% came during the GOP trifecta in September 2017, after Republicans tried and failed twice to repeal the Affordable Care Act—a constant GOP pledge for the better part of a decade.
Let's keep an eye on this space as House Republicans flaunt their true MAGA colors as the majority party in the lower chamber. It promises to be a very educational moment for the country.Do we really want Moscow Mitch and Klowncar Kevin in charge of our Social Security, our healthcare, our very future? Apparently not so much according to recent poll numbers.
No comments:
Post a Comment