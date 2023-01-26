Don’t miss Wanda Sykes’ brutal takedown of Trump’s eulogy at Diamond’s funeral

Following the departure of host Trevor Noah, The Daily Show has been offering the seat to a slate of comedian guest hosts. This week, it’s Wanda Sykes’ turn at bat, and she went in on former President Donald Trump’s eulogy for his alleged good friend Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway of the MAGA duo Diamond and Silk.
“Normally, I don’t find funerals funny,” Sykes began. “But here’s a story about a funeral that I found hilarious.”
Skyes reminded the audience of the two sisters who were friends with Trump, “showing up at rallies, praising him on TV, and setting the Black race back 50 years.”
RELATED STORY: 'What the f**k we gonna do?': Leslie Jones talks honestly about new MLK memorial
She added, “You know those two. Trump held meetings with them, he’d invite them to the Oval Office, he would point at them and say, ‘See, Black people love me!’”
Then Sykes turned to Trump’s speech, where he immediately admits to remembering Diamond but not to remembering Silk.
“Oh my God! Trump showed up to that funeral like, ‘Diamond’s dead, but I’m gonna bury Silk. There’s room for two in that casket.’”
She continued, “I mean, c’mon! To say you know Diamond but don’t know Silk is wild because they’re always together!” she continued. “That’s like saying, ‘I know Bert, but I’ve never heard of this Ernie fella, what’s his deal?”
Sykes ended the bit by saying, “Knowing Trump, he probably only has room for one Black woman in his brain at a time,” adding that if he tuned into the show at that moment, he’d probably think something like, “Wow, Diamond’s hosting The Daily Show. A week ago she was dead, but thanks to me, she has risen!”
Last week, Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones had her turn in the seat. Her commentary about former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden’s car, and the newly unveiled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston was biting and hilarious.
Jones’ take on the King monument was where the comedian really found her groove.
The $10 million sculpture, titled The Embrace, symbolizes an iconic hug between King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. It has been causing quite a stir. Jones didn’t waste a moment asking the audience what it saw when it looked at the sculpture.
“Has anyone in here ever been eaten out?” she asked. “I’m serious! Has anyone in here ever participated in the munchy, munch, munch, munch? Because they are celebrating you in Boston right now,” she continued. “Listen, I know Dr. King went down in history, but this is not how you show it.”
Then Leslie turned to a different camera and said, “White people: You don’t need to be saying shit about this statue,” she said. “You understand? You need to sit your ass in the back of the bus for this one. You need to honor the statue. This is our civil rights icon ... going down on his wife.”
No comments:
Post a Comment