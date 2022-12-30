And, Just Like That, All the Top Sheets Were Gone

Like many, we pretty much stayed home during the first couple of years of the pandemic. But by last month, 5 amazing injections later, we were ready to go again. Off to see some history. Over to Europe.
We arrived at the first hotel and attempted, and failed, to crawl in bed. Unable to find the edge of the top sheet, we suspected something sinister was afoot. Maybe the chip shortage, or an uprising in the housekeeping department. I had heard about the secret cover sheets that were spirited off to Mar-a-Lago. Maybe ours were among them.
And it was the same thing at the next hotel, and the one after that, and so on. It was a massive conspiracy. Nothing but bottom sheets and big, fluffy comforters.
But it’s a good conspiracy. The bottom side of that fluffy comforter is smooth like a sheet. There’s one less sheet to wash, less water to use and to heat, and a lot of time saved in making up the bed. Multiply that by hundreds of rooms in thousands of hotels and the savings in resources is substantial. And the conspiracy has spread to cruise ships. One more little step in becoming more efficient. Push down the heat and crawl under that fluffy comforter, and the sleeping is wonderful and the energy savings even greater.
This change apparently took place in 2021, but the word had not yet reached Missouri. You can now order bedding sets without top sheets. We bought one of those fluffy comforters and set the temperature to go lower at night, and it’s great sleeping.
I’m also giving some thought to holding my fork in my left hand. Because we’ll never be truly able to compete internationally if we have to switch hands every time we need the knife.
Happy New Year to you. And good sleeping...
Not everybody is in favor of eliminating the top sheet.
No comments:
Post a Comment