Far-right smears Club Q hero Fierro, but of course

Sick fucks stalk the earth. Earlier today I saw the father of the 22-year-old Club Q murderer being interviewed, and I don’t know what the hell he was on or if that was just Wednesday, but he mumbled on about being Mormon where “We don’t do gay” (you can put that down as incorrect), so because he raised a son not to do gay he didn’t know what his kid was doing at an LGBTQ bar. Then the reporter says his son went there and murdered 5 people and injured another 18, and the relieved father goes “Whew!” Like my son mighta killed and hurt a lot of people but at least he’s not gay. Sick fuck.
Then I was visiting the website for Atrevida Beer, much in the news lately because of Richard Fierro’s heroism and TV interviews, and it’s a cool business and family if you haven’t checked—good people doing good things. With Army veteran Fierro doing about the best thing anyone can do last Saturday, risking his life to save others. So I leave that website and stumble right into a story at Vice about Mr. Fierro. More sick fucks.
The far-right … is calling Fierro a “groomer” and a “f*ggot,” while questioning his sexuality for being at the Club Q drag show. Others even questioned the veracity of his entire story, according to an investigation conducted by VICE News and researchers at Advance Democracy Inc, a nonprofit that tracks online extremism.
They’re probably just upset that Richard Fierro managed to be a good guy without a gun. One shithead crawled out from under slug feces or something long enough to write:
“Heroes don’t take their kids to drag shows,” one of [Jack] Posobiec’s followers wrote on Telegram in response.
Others joined in: “So a married man, His Wife, Daughter and her boyfriend all go to Gay bar together? I’m gonna call bullshit on this,” a user on far-right Christian platform Gab wrote on Tuesday.
Newsflash knucklehead: Straight couples and families do go to gay bars. I bet your Christ would too. And I’m just guessing that first comment about heroes wasn’t made by someone who retired an Army Major after three tours in Iraq and another in Afghanistan, only to return home with a chest full of medals to serve his community for years, not just last week.
Sick fuck du jour Jenna Ellis said the people murdered at Club Q deserved their eternal damnation because “there is no evidence at all that they were Christians.” Neither is there evidence she is. Tucker Carlson was back at it a day after the tragedy, giving a platform to an anti-trans guest who said LGBTQ attacks will continue “until the ‘evil agenda’ of gender-affirming care is stopped.” And here’s another newsflash we knew wasn’t long in coming: QAnon nutters are running with the false flag bullshit again, saying the attack and heroic response by Mr. Fierro and others looked like a “staged event.” Alex Jones will probably steer clear of that one.
But if Jones isn’t spewing his venom (I know, insulting to snakes), there’s no shortage of it. Vice locates the source of the ugly anti-thoughts and prayers clearly where it belongs:
Figures like Posobiec, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and anti-trans troll Matt Walsh have been doubling down on attacks against the LGBTQ community for years, increasing these attacks in regularity and toxicity in recent months, with accusations that members of the LGBTQ community are sexualizing or “grooming” children. Trans activists have warned that violent responses would be imminent, to little avail.
Fuck you and your grooming, here are your groomers. If Boebert hasn’t noticed, it’s working. I sometimes wonder if she really does notice, despite the thoughts and prayers after each slaughter, because that pea soup slogging around behind her eyes is more afraid of a Toni Morrison book or a drag show than an unregulated AR-15. Boebert: Who someone loves does not affect you, who you hate affects millions.
