Now for the 'Probable Reason' those Docs were Adamantly held at Mar-a-Lago

Documents that he was told repeatedly he had to return, by White House Counsel. To which Trump said: Nope! ... “It’s not theirs, it’s mine” ...
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
newsweek.com — 8/17/2022
Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen believes that the former president's alleged possession of "sensitive" classified documents at Mar-a-Lago was kept deliberately as a "get out of jail free" card should he be arrested for potential felonies.
"The second they would put him in handcuffs, he would turn around and say I have the documentation showing, for example, where our nuclear launch pads are," Cohen told CNN. "This is what I believe: He would use it and say, if you proceed with this, I'm telling you right now there are 20 of my loyal supporters, you don't know who they are, but we will release that information to Russia, to Iran, to whoever it might be."
Cohen added that Trump would carry out this plan because he "doesn't care about this country."
This is from the guy who testified about the Trump Organization for hundreds of hours — testimony which has resulted in a dozen investigations.
This is from the guy who told us that “Trump would never concede, if he lost the Election.” Well, Cohen was right about that prediction. He knows of the Mob-Boss of which he speaks.
Michael Cohen told us a few days ago, exactly why Donald Trump took the Fifth over 400 times, in one of those investigations:
He took the Fifth over 400 times, because Donald Trump doesn’t know how to tell the Truth. Donald Trump never tells the Truth. The result is they would then have a Perjury case against him [if he did not take the Fifth].
Michael Cohen has also told us ‘Trump Is the Greatest Grifter In the history of the United States’. That ‘Donald Trump is like a Mob Boss, who talks in Code’.
Maybe we should listening more closely to what Michael Cohen has been saying, about his former Boss, who by all appearances is a career criminal.
A few thoughts about Cohen and his credibility, be that what it may:
I’m glad he turned over a new leaf in life.
The guy even did his time, for his own crimes — without complaint.
Everyone deserves a second chance. Especially those trying to correct their mistakes of the past.
Look how happy he was the evening that Justice knocked on Trump’s door with a warrant:
“Finally! ... this man who has avoided any responsibility for anything, is now going to be held accountable.”
New leaf — with a healthy dose of celebratory payback.
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search — CNN, Aug 16, 2022
(Reuters — Feb 27, 2019) - President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen said at the end of congressional testimony on Wednesday that he fears Trump will not allow his successor to peacefully take control of the White House if he loses the 2020 presidential election.
“Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power,” Cohen said during his closing remarks before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.
We were warned.
"sensitive" classified documents at Mar-a-Lago … kept deliberately as a "get out of jail free" card …
Donald Trump … doesn't care about this country.
The former Trump-fixer would know.
