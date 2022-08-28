Gov. DeSantis says quiet thing about abortion out loud and then runs away from reporters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to be the next president of the United States. He has successfully replicated Donald Trump’s general obdurate dunderhead mannerisms—the ones so applauded by the MAGA base. He has also been able to hoodwink popular online libertarians into believing that his ‘don’t ask don’t tell’ approach to COVID-19 policy was successful, even though all evidence shows it was not.
In recent weeks, DeSantis has started to strike hard with national GOP talking points in order to both up his profile and prime the pump for the inevitable announcement that he’s going to run for president in 2024. One of the third-rail issues for Republicans that is difficult to play both sides of, especially in states that honestly can swing either way (like Florida), is abortion. Reproductive rights have been revoked for millions of Americans after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and while many conservatives are uneasy about abortion and women, specifically, having rights, they don’t actually believe the government should control everyone’s bodies.
Early in July, DeSantis and his fellow Florida Republicans cheered their victory at being able to thwart reproductive rights by reinstating the 15-week abortion ban law they hastily pushed through. However, this was the comprise version of what the GOP really wants, which is an all-out ban on reproductive rights for pregnant individuals.
On Tuesday, the ever-cowardly DeSantis answered a single “policy” question from reporters, and we all got to see why Gov. DeSantis spends most of his press appearances not taking serious questions. Asked about the 15-week abortion law, DeSantis started out with the general talking point: “15 was very difficult to be able to achieve. We were happy we were able to achieve it. Ahhhhummm,” and it is at this point that DeSantis says the quiet part out loud: “And so we look forward and we welcome future endeavors. Ahh, but we ah, we realize there’s still going to be fights on the legal end on that.”
The obvious follow-up question, which DeSantis just realized he had opened himself up to, was, “What would you like to see as an ultimate end to abortion?” At which point DeSantis ran away.
They are coming for control over your bodies. This is Conservative Christian Theocracy for white folks.When will Republicans learn to read?
