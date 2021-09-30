Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, your privilege is showing

Sen. Sinema,
Just a short note:
Republicans won’t break with Trump because they fear the consequences from their base. Your attitude tells me that you have decided your voter base really isn’t Democratic voters. Or they’re Democratic voters who break from the norm. You’re wrong.
You have decided that you will go your own way, and damned be the consequences. Not just for others elected, but for the country as a whole.
Your decision impacts people you don’t consider.
You and Sen. Joe Manchin fret about the climate change portions of the bills at hand, but climate change is killing Americans—not in the future, but right now. Disabled Americans worry about power outages, the loss of gas and electricity to keep medications properly refrigerated, and equipment they need to live running.
That’s okay. You want to stall. I gotcha.
You’ve decided meeting with the president is cool. I understand, meeting with the president is nice, and frequently it’s a real thrill.
Sinema's style is to go directly to members or committee chairmen she needs to talk to, a habit that is reflected in the number of times she has met directly one-on-one with the President.When pushed on criticism by fellow members that Sinema isn't more forthcoming about her positions, Sinema's team pointed CNN to the more than 10 formal meetings the Arizona senator has had with the White House. Those don't include informal contacts, texts or other shorter exchanges that have become part of Sinema's daily operation.
It’s a privilege not many have. I’m sure it was a good time, senator.
You decided that the president isn’t enough, though. You’ve had time to meet with lobbyists opposed to the legislation and have a nice dinner with them. Good for you.
Privilege is nice, Kyrsten. Money, resources, attention. You’re Lucy holding the football, and that’s fun. There’s a problem with your idea, though. Republicans do not vote in a Democratic primary. If you have not already assured yourself of a primary opponent, you are on the fast track to do so.
Please, Sinema, tell me: What exactly in the bill do you want to cut?
Give specific examples of what in the legislation you think can be cut
or reduced. I’m waiting. A 65% unfavorable rating in your own state
from your own party base tells me your future as a commentator or book
writer is going nowhere.
P.S. If you’re thinking about running independently in Arizona, good luck. I’ve seen that show twice before. Privilege is nice. But getting a good job, having access to good roads, stable service, and the promise of an American future? That isn’t a privilege reserved just for you, senator. I hope you can understand that.
You’re Lucy holding the football, and that’s fun. For you, anyway. For those who put you in office that you are now betraying, not so much.
No comments:
Post a Comment