Insurrectionist Pauline Bauer Hauled Off To Jail Screaming "NO, I'm Not Going Back To Jail!"

Pauline Bauer is a piece of work, and it seems the justice system has had enough of her bullshit. It’s hard to keep track of all the insanity, stupidity, and white privilege that Jan 6th insurrectionists display when they get busted. And there are so many lunatics that they all begin to blend into one amorphous blob of ignorance, hate, and inanity. But Pauline Bauer is almost an avatar for what we in the reality base community want to happen to all the insurrectionists. Translation: she screamed bloody murder when a federal judge sent her back to jail for giving the middle finger to the court.
I’m just sorry it wasn’t on tape.
To recap, here is the back story of insurrectionist Pauline Bauer:
Bauer was arrested in May along with Blauser, a Vietnam War veteran and retired mail carrier. Surveillance video shows the two of them entering the Capitol through an east Rotunda door where at least three police officers were trying to block entry. Video from a police officer’s body camera captured Bauer saying to bring out Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House.
“Bring them out now. They’re criminals. They need to hang,” she said.
Trump received nearly three-quarters of the votes in the 2020 election in the county that incudes Kane, a borough in northwest Pennsylvania with roughly 3,500 residents, over 97% of whom are white. Many homes and businesses in town are still decorated with Trump signs and flags. A warehouse adorned with pro-Trump posters also has one that reads “Burn Loot Murder,” a derisive reference to the Black Lives Matter movement….
Before the riot, most Kane residents knew Bauer for the deep-dish pizza and ice cream she has been serving since she bought the restaurant 15 years ago. That began to change as the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed her business along with many others in the small town on the edge of the 517,000-acre Allegheny National Forest.
She became an outspoken critic of COVID-19 lockdown measures that cost her business and drove a wedge between neighbors who clashed on social media. She complained about a mask mandate during a school board meeting two weeks before her arrest, The Kane Republican newspaper reported.
Last year, as her business suffered, Bauer also began to embrace an ideology that appears to comport with the “sovereign citizens” extremist movement’s belief that the U.S. government is illegitimate. Bauer says she is a “sovereign people,” not a sovereign citizen, and refers to herself as “Pauline from the House of Bauer.”
Bauer has been combative with the judge presiding over her case and claimed the court has no authority over her. She was jailed for one night in June after she refused to answer a magistrate judge’s routine questions. During a recent hearing, she told U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden that she doesn’t want an attorney to represent her “or any lawyering from the bench.”
“I do not recognize your bar card, sir,” she told McFadden, who appointed a lawyer to act as her standby counsel.
She also told the judge that she wouldn’t allow a pretrial services officer to inspect her home, in person or virtually. The judge warned her that she could be jailed again if she refused to comply. He also denied her request to dismiss her charges, which include obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
“On what terms?” she asked.
“You know what? You don’t get to demand terms from me,” the judge replied.
It got worse.
Bauer submitted a 114 page document to the court that essentially said that she is a “free living soul,” and in the document is filled with so called Biblical quotes on how the court has no jurisdiction over her. It’s been described as gibberish.
Anyway, she didn’t even do the minimum to stay out of jail before her trial. She repeatedly snubbed the bail office. And she kept claiming that the court was violating her rights.
WASHINGTON (CN) — A federal judge voiced concern for the Pennsylvania pizzeria owner's livelihood but said he had no choice but to send her to jail Friday after a frazzling hearing where she refused to abide by the conditions of release.
“You’re a small business owner. I don’t want to lock you up. I don’t want you to lose your restaurant,” U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said at an in-person court hearing for Pauline Bauer on Friday. “I’m not concerned about you being a danger to the community but I am very concerned about you being willing to comply with your conditions of release.”
McFadden asked if she would just be willing to check in with her pretrial officer once a week.
“I feel like it’s a violation of my rights, sir,” responded Bauer, who is representing herself against misdemeanor federal charges.
McFadden revoked Bauer’s release, and Bauer was taken out of the courtroom crying and screaming: “No! I’m not going back to jail! Why are you doing this?”
“I don’t like doing this, but you have made it clear that you feel you are above the law,” McFadden said.
They are doing this you crazed, stupid _____ because you think you are ABOVE the law!
It appears that it is likely that Bauer will lose her restaurant because she cannot find someone to keep it open while she is in jail. And this wouldn’t happen if Bauer wasn’t such a complete asshole. And remember, she wanted to kill Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, so I think she needs to suffer the consequences of her actions.
