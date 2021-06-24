Nothing says good ole' time like lots of arrests, a slit throat, a strangulation, and Trump fans

If you were to ask me how I wanted to spend my week, I can think of few things I would enjoy less than spending it among people who tried to sell the former guy a “campaign theme song” and spend a lot of time celebrating the idea of mixing “mudding” (which is actually somewhat enjoyable) with drunk driving, combined with assaulting women and maybe slashing a throat here and there. If you ask me, that sounds far more like the plot in a horror movie than anything I want to join in on. But in Kentucky’s Blue Holler Offroad Park, that’s exactly the kind of action attendees were welcome to enjoy. Welcome home, Mitch McConnell!
What more could you ask for, really? There are certainly attendees who were not on a Biden-hating bring-back-the-confederacy tilt, but a quick search of Facebook and YouTube turned up mostly images of vehicles with Confederate flags, pro-Trump memorabilia, or anti-Biden and anti-Harris statements. Well, hey, if you’re going to roll around in the mud, I guess you might as well show who you are, really. The details are grisly.
From The Daily Beast:
By the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “Redneck Rave,” one man had been impaled, one woman had been strangled to the point of unconsciousness, and one throat had been slit. In all, Edmonson authorities arrested 14 people, and charged four dozen people from five states.
Oh my! I really want that! That sounds so entertaining! The opportunity to listen to terrible music, get yelled at by drunks, and then impaled. Awesome.
A five-day party in Kentucky ended in 14 arrests and 48 people charged with drug and alcohol, traffic, and assault-related offenses over their participation in what was billed as an occasion of “mud, music, and mayhem.”
Numerous others were cited by police, and some were injured after partygoers descended on Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County from June 16-20 for the “Redneck Rave,” an event that reportedly was held twice last year and during which one person died.
“The first vehicle that came through, we found meth, marijuana, and an open alcohol container,” Sheriff Shane Doyle, who set up checkpoints in anticipation of trouble, said, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. “And then one of the occupants had two active warrants ... We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend.’”
Doesn’t bode well for the weekend? Just the weekend? I worry it doesn’t bode well for the hometowns where the attendees will be returning if they aren’t still locked up or in recovery programs.Meanwhile, back in the big city, Q-Anonsense is on the ropes.
No comments:
Post a Comment