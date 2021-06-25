'Are you saying OAN is not a credible news source?' Arizona Senate President Karen Fann

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican, declined several invitations from CNN to appear on air, to explain the cockamamie circus in Maricopa County (as if she could), so their reporter Kyung Lah caught up with Fann in the Arizona Capitol parking lot. In the course of the five-minute interview, Lah notes that all of the cameras and video feeds at the Coliseum are controlled by One America News Network (OAN), the “official broadcast sponsor” for the audit. Lah’s tone is skeptical, prompting Sen. Fann to ask, “Are you saying OAN is not a credible news source?”
“Yes,” says Lah, that’s exactly what she’s saying. Fann gets pissy and says, “Oh, I’ll remember that, CNN says OAN is not credible.” How could anyone think this is not a credible news outlet?
That’s right, Sen. Fann, your official news sponsor for this sham audit is calling for executions. For readers who can’t watch the video, OAN’s Pearson Sharp ends by asking:
“What are the consequences for traitors who meddled with our sacred democratic process and tried to steal power by taking away the voices of the American people? What happens to them? Well, in the past, America had a very good solution for dealing with such traitors: Execution.”
If anyone still thinks Cyber Ninjas and the other bamboo-sniffing kooks who stole our ballots (some voter records ended up in Montana) won’t find fraud, they’re dreaming. Of course they will! Chief Ninja Doug Logan said early on there was fraud and suggested trump was cheated of 200,000 votes in Arizona, while most of the “auditors” his firm hired came from a cellar full of conspiracy boobs. So when they
find invent fraud, which they will (trump is already banking on it), what next? Executions, sez OAN.
I thought it was bad enough when OAN reporter Christina Bobb, a former Trump groupie with no journalism background, started a fundraising campaign for the audit, reportedly bringing in around $150,000.
The host of a program on a pro-Trump cable news network that has repeatedly peddled conspiracy theories and false information about the 2020 election is raising money to pay for the Arizona Senate’s audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.
To summarize: OAN is raising money for the thing they are ostensibly covering, but their coverage is far from objective. In fact, they’re already gaslighting a level of corruption that leads “radical Democrats” to the scaffolds. In today’s Arizona Republic Laurie Roberts lays the entire clusterfuck at Fann’s doorstep:
To absolutely no one’s surprise, OAN is reporting on election fraud in other states, where again they can be the Official Broadcast Sponsor, since Republicans deem the lies, propaganda, conspiracies, and now death threats “credible.”
She, alone, is responsible for ordering an election audit despite no evidence of a problem here.
She, alone, is responsible for turning Arizona into a laughingstock and for giving hope to Trump that he’s going to be reinstated.
And now, for supplying oxygen to QAnon whack jobs who fantasize about summary executions of deep staters who organized the supposed coup.
No comments:
Post a Comment