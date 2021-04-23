Republicans demonstrate again how incapable they are at governing with infrastructure offer

GOP infrastructure response is downright embarrassing.
Remember back when Senate Republicans presented a ridiculously underfunded and insulting
COVID-19 relief plan in response to President Joe Biden's American
Rescue Plan? One that solved absolutely nothing for hurting Americans
and was so blatantly bad that Biden had no qualms about dismissing it
out of hand? How they were basically laughed out of the negotiating
rooms?
Senate Republicans apparently don't remember it, because they're
doing it again. To counter Biden's $2 trillion proposed investment in
the American Jobs Plan to restore crumbling infrastructure and start to
address the threat of climate change, Republicans have this:
a $568 billion proposal limited almost entirely to transportation and
broadband. And make Americans pay for it through higher fees for driving
electric vehicles.
Demonstrating their rock-solid commitment to the fossil fuel
technology of the last century, the Republican plan doubles what Biden
would spend on roads and bridges, $299 billion. It would spend the
remainder on narrow range of other projects, including $61 billion for
public transit, $44 billion for airports, $65 billion for broadband
internet access, and $35 billion for water and wastewater projects. They
seriously want to pay for this through user fees including new fees for
owners of electric vehicles—penalizing the businesses and individuals
who are trying to reduce their carbon output and save the world.
(Because of course that's who Republicans think should be paying.) They
also want to claw back any unspent COVID-19 relief money, because of
course they do. They're Republicans.
Biden's proposal includes $115 billion to modernize the bridges,
highways, and roads of the fossil fuel age. His proposal includes
another $85 billion for public transit, $80 billion for Amtrak, and $174
billion to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, electrify
20% of school buses, and electrify the federal fleet. He'd spend $100
billion on broadband, $25 billion for airports, and $111 billion for
water projects. Biden also includes a critical $400 billion for home-based care for elderly and disabled people and $300 billion toward building and retrofitting safe homes.
This idea from Republicans is still basically just a sketch, but its
lead author, West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, touts it
as "the largest infrastructure investment Republicans have come forward
with." Which is pretty pathetic when you really think about it. Much of
it doesn't include any new spending projects but is just tacking some
increases to existing programs.
Again, that's in contrast to the new programs Biden is proposing to
expand the number of electric vehicles on the roads, to modernize
schools and public housing, and to address not just climate change but
social ills as well. That includes replacing every lead water pipe in
the country. It includes addressing the decades of racial inequity in how this nation built itself.
That includes funds to find ways to "reconnect" communities of color
that were bulldozed, paved under, and cut into parts by previous
redevelopment and urban renewal programs that emphasized building
highways to bring white suburbanites into cities by plowing through
existing neighborhoods. So of course Republicans are opposed to that.
This is supposed to be the "good faith" effort to show they want to
be engaged in this process. They have to at least pretend at this point,
because it's what the American people want.
What Republicans have come up with here isn't even enough to satisfy
the Senate Democrats like Joe Manchin and Chris Coons, who have been insisting Republicans will help and
that this can be done with bipartisanship. But what they were talking
about was an $800 billion offer from Republicans, one that showed they
were serious. What they got instead was this.
Republicans have no new ideas. They are so out of the habit of actual
governing that the best they can do is crib stuff from previous bills
and use pixie dust and "owning the libs" to pay for it. They're actually
proud of this. They're bragging about how far they've been willing to
go.
Ooooops! Here's a graphic illustration of what might happen if the GOP's infrastructure bill were to become law.
No comments:
Post a Comment