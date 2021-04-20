CNN Host throws back Ted Cruz faux outrage over Maxine Waters Chauvin case comments

|If there's one person who is more obnoxious, hypocritical and evil than Donald Trump, it would have to be Lyin' Ted Cruz.
Some in the mainstream media are challenging Republican hypocrisy. This CNN host exposed Ted Cruz and his cabal Maxine Waters faux outrage.
Republicans are hyperventilating over some comments made by Maxine Waters. What did she say when asked about what should happen if Derek Chauvin is acquitted.
“I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” said Waters, who is Black. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue. … We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”
There is nothing in that statement anyone should disagree with. Ask our Founding Fathers if that would not be their reaction as well.
Well, Republicans think they are smelling a reason to attack. A recent Daily Kos article comes to the perfect conclusion.
But Republicans are shouting about cases of property damage in the midst of protests against killings. The incitement of violence they claim to be concerned about is when a Black lawmaker calls for protest of racial injustice, while they continually downplay far more serious violence from their supporters—and, rather than expelling people like Marjorie Taylor Greene from their ranks, move steadily toward following her twisted leadership.
CNN upped the anti, though. They actually exposed that Ted Cruz and his Republican cabal are not only hypocrites but posers, projectionists. After all, these same GOP politicians incited an insurrection on Jan. 6 that caused the loss of life of several police officers.How do you spell "hateful"? Why T-E-D-C-R-U-Z, of course.
