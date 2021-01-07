YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Thursday, January 7, 2021

To me, the one photo that sums up yesterday. No words needed. Check out the t-shirt.

campaush.jpg
PUBLISHED TO

One picture is worth a thousand words.

photo2camp.png
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)