The Rim Country Gazette blog was created some 10 years ago as the successor to the Rim Country Gazette newspaper published in central Arizona. Over the years, it has become less about happenings in the Rim Country and more about national politics from a position to the left of center.
We are therefore pleased to announce that a new blog, the Blue Country Gazette blog, has been created to more accurately reflect who we are and what we believe. For the immediate future, posts to both blogs will be the same, but at some point the Rim Country Gazette blog will be phased out. We will give you ample warning.
It is no secret that the political position of both blogs is unabashedly liberal/progressive/Democratic/blue. Blog editor James Keyworth is a firm believer that the liberal/progressive positions on major issues like the environment, abortion rights and equality for women, the LGBT communities, all races and creeds and the 99 percent who are suffering from income inequality are the humane and morally correct positions.
In a country that has become polarized to the extreme, we believe that these positions need to be expressed, explained and defended in as many venues as possible. The unique position of the Blue Country Gazette Blog is to provide often overlooked vantage points and angles on these issues.
The best way to access the new blog is to click on or enter www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com into your browser. Check us out and become a Blue Country Gazette follower.(Comments and submissions should be sent to peoplesgazette@gmail.com The Blue Country Gazette blog is based in Denver, CO.)
No comments:
Post a Comment