IN THE NAME OF RBG, THE TIME HAS COME TO MAKE OUR STAND

By Jim Keyworth
Gazette Blog Editor
This is not about you.
This is not about me.
This is about human decency. This is about the principles we say we care about. This is about freedom.
Your freedom. My freedom.
It’s about what Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump want to do to your freedom. To your right to choose how you lead your life as long as you don’t infringe on the rights of others.
The time has come to make this personal. To annihilate the evil, soulless, predatory, mercenary Republican Party.
In the name of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – a frail woman who had the courage and principle to stand up and fight to her last breath to defend those fundamental rights that we so often take for granted. Whose untimely death the Republicans pounced upon, not even allowing her the respect and decency of a day or two to let those of us who still believe in freedom mourn the passing of a giant of a human being.
We must act wherever and whenever we can to express our absolute outrage. We cannot allow another Brett Kavanaugh to be placed on OUR Supreme Court. We cannot allow another four years of Donald Trump, who is personally responsible for the deaths of 200,000 Americans.
At the ballot box: Not only McConnell, but Graham and every other U.S. Senator who acquiesces in what McConnell and Trump have pledged to do must be defeated. There are 19 of them on the ballot and, in the name and memory of RBG, they must all go down to ignominious defeat.
In the streets: We must not let Donald Trump steal this election. You know he will try. You know he will not accept the results. You know he will claim fraud no matter the outcome. This must not stand. Whatever it takes.
In the halls of Congress: We must insist that our elected leaders in the Democratic Party follow our lead in protecting this election. They must stand up and stop this abomination aided and abetted by Russia.
We owe that to ourselves. To our fellow human beings. To the freedom we cherish.
Let’s do it.
Vote. Volunteer. Revolt.
Not with violence. In fact, ending gun violence must ultimately be part of our crusade.
Loudly express your outrage in peaceful ways – especially to those who can make a difference.
This may very well be our last chance. And it must be the final outrage decent Americans have to endure.
"Yet what greater defeat could we suffer than to come to resemble the forces we oppose in their disrespect for human dignity?" RBG
