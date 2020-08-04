YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Cartoon: Voter fraud



The Washington Post found that there were just four documented cases of voter Fraud in 2016. Many independent studies find similar results across several elections cycles. This, apparently, is a national emergency. But Americans dying in record numbers? Meh... 

