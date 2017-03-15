Someone plastered posters of Donald Trump's sexual assault monologue all over NY's East Village

Who can forget where they were when the “very religious” Mike Pence
said that the then Republican nominee for President, Donald Trump “does his talking, he doesn't go tiptoeing around all those thousands of rules of political correctness?" No
one could expect a 70-year-old bigoted misogynist to change his ways,
but we could expect something resembling morality from the rest of the
Republican field. Those were the days. Today, women across the world are
taking to the streets to let their voices be known, and like a magical
protest elf, someone has papered New York City’s East Village with
posters reminding everyone why so many women, young and old, of all
races and religions, are protesting our unpopular president.
Over at Jeremiah’s Vanishing New York, Jeremiah took some photos of this wondrous piece of street art.
The posters read:
“I did try and fuck her. She was married.
I moved on her like a bitch,
But I couldn’t get there.
And she was married.
You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful.
I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss.
I don’t even wait.
You can do anything…
Grab them by the pussy.
You can do anything.”
That’s a fact.
The President of the United States of America
