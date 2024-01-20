Secret Republican house commission working to cut Social Security you pay for

By Egberto Willies
In a recent episode of "Politics Done Right," hosted by Egberto Willies, a critical and timely discussion unfolded with Alex Lawson, the Executive Director of Social Security Works. This insightful conversation illuminated the ongoing struggle to safeguard Social Security against attempts to undermine it, particularly from the GOP.
Lawson, a vanguard in the fight to protect Social Security, recently made headlines for his direct action in a congressional hearing. His efforts exemplify the vigilance required to defend this crucial program against insidious attempts at reduction or dismantling. The interview began with a congenial exchange, acknowledging the inclement weather in D.C., a subtle metaphor for the stormy political climate surrounding Social Security.
Willies set the stage, emphasizing the covert nature of the attacks on Social Security, often obscured from public scrutiny until it's potentially too late. This backdrop is essential for understanding the significance of Lawson's actions. He is not just an advocate but a watchman on the wall, alerting the public to hidden threats.
Lawson detailed the tactics employed by certain members of Congress, primarily those serving the interests of the billionaire class. He described their strategy of attempting to fast-track commissions to expedite cuts to Social Security, bypassing the normal legislative process, which offers multiple opportunities for public intervention. This approach, designed to exclude the American people's voice on matters concerning their own financial security, reveals a disturbing disregard for democratic principles.
Lawson brought attention to the overwhelming popularity of Social Security across the political spectrum. He highlighted the absurdity of the situation, where more people believe in the Loch Ness Monster than support cuts to Social Security benefits. This comparison underscores the disconnect between the public's wishes and the actions of certain politicians.
The focal point of Lawson's confrontation was the proposal of a "fast-track" commission, which he aptly termed a "smoky back room" tactic. This maneuver would strip the public of their right to have a say in the future of Social Security, consolidating decision-making power in the hands of a few, away from public scrutiny.
Lawson's bold move at the hearing was not just a symbolic gesture. He presented a petition signed by over half a million Americans, a tangible representation of widespread public opposition to any cuts to Social Security. This act of defiance was powerful, amplifying the voices of countless Americans who often feel unheard in the political process.
The interview took a critical turn as Lawson addressed the role of certain Democrats who, by supporting the commission, give a veneer of bipartisanship to what is essentially a GOP-led initiative. He specifically called out Earl Blumenauer, Scott Peters, and Jim Panetta, labeling them turncoats and emphasizing the need to hold them accountable. This part of the conversation was crucial, as it highlighted the complexity of the political landscape and the importance of vigilance even within one's own party.
Lawson's strategy is not solely about confrontation; it's about coalition-building and amplifying the collective voice of those who stand to be most affected by any changes to Social Security. He cited the involvement of over a hundred organizations and numerous congressional allies in this fight, showcasing a united front against the proposed commission.
The discussion concluded with a call to action, urging listeners to join the fight to protect Social Security. Lawson's message was clear: the power of the people is formidable, and when mobilized, it can counteract the influence of the wealthy few who seek to undermine the social safety net for their gain.
In summary, Alex Lawson's confrontation in the congressional hearing is a beacon of activism and advocacy. It highlights the ongoing struggle to protect Social Security from those who seek to dismantle it for ideological or financial reasons. His actions, along with the support of organizations and individuals nationwide, underscore the importance of vigilance and active participation in the democratic process to safeguard the rights and welfare of all Americans.
