I Can Already Imagine T-Shirts Reading 'My President Is In Prison'

By Charles P. Pierce, Esquire
Daily Kos Morning Roundup campaigns@dailykos.com
One thing was attempting to harsh my
mellow on a fine Wednesday morning. It is the knowledge that, if a
judge rules that El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago must submit to electronic
monitoring, it will take his campaign about 11 seconds to produce fake
ankle-monitors with TRUMP 2024 emblazoned on them. In a more distant
future, I can imagine T-shirts reading, "My President Is In Prison." And
the members of the cult will gobble them up as fast as the merch people
can crank them out. That depresses me.
Otherwise, I think people should cool their jets on the whole Momentous History Takes for a while. This is going to be a criminal trial. There will be a judge and a jury. There will be a prosecution team and a defense team. It is helpful, I think, to start thinking about all of these things as merely complex criminal trials, and not as turning points for our nation. It's not that I don't recognize the enormity of the crimes of which the former president* is now accused. It's just that too much pious hot air pumped into the case will cause it to float away from the tawdry reality of how the former president* went about those crimes. Also, too much of that pious hot-air will crowd out the fundamental joy that any true friend of the American republic feels in their hearts. I am no more "saddened" by the former president*'s latest indictment than I was saddened when they finally busted Whitey Bulger. In fact, I am positively gleeful. I am, for example, very taken by the flying elbow thrown by Jack Smith, who comes off the top rope in the very first sentence of the indictment.
The Defendant, DONALD J. TRUMP, was the forty-fifth President of the United States and a candidate for re-election in 2020. The Defendant lost the 2020 presidential election.
Death by simple declarative sentence.
Reading the indictment carefully, you find yourself drawn inexorably toward Count Four — the charge that the former president engaged in a conspiracy against the rights of voters. This is the one that's based on a provision of the Enforcement Act passed in 1870, a law aimed to enforce the Civil Rights Act of 1868, aka The Ku Klux Klan Act. This is the one that has set much of the MAGA set howling about the unfairness of it all. But it also is the count that sums up the other three. All of the various plots and schemes set out in the other three counts of the indictment all come down to a massive conspiracy to deny the effective franchise to voters in Georgia and Arizona, and Michigan and Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In a way, Smith has arraigned the entire voter-suppression program that the conservative movement has put the Republican party behind. Here, Count Four says, here is where all the tricks and traps set out in state laws inevitably lead.
And then there are those who see right through Trump and always have.
No comments:
Post a Comment