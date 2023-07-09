Is Trump souring on failed author Kari Lake?

In case you missed it, full-time failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wrote a book titled Unafraid: Just Getting Started (I guess that’s a warning). You can be excused for missing the release, because Lake’s book isn’t selling well, which confuses the heck out of one right-wing pinhead:
On his Truth Social platform, the former president recently urged readers to buy Lake's new book, "Unafraid: Just Getting Started" and posted, "Every day, Kari fights to Make America Great Again. I know this book is great, because I wrote the foreword."
Now, there are at least two provisos to writing a foreword: 1) The foreword writer has actually read the book, and 2) the foreword writer can put together more than a few Sharpie bullet points. Anyone wanna bet that Trump: 1) read Lake’s book (or any book), 2) wrote Lake’s foreword.
The dismal book sales, though, don’t seem to be what’s causing Trump to think twice about picking Kari Lake as his VP candidate, one of several women who’ve been named, along with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kristi Noem.
Now that Lake has been spending more time at Mar-a-Lago than Melania (“There’s a suite there that she practically lives in”), Trump’s people have spent a lot of time with her, and they finally seem to realize what Arizona voters know: Lake is all about Lake.
One of [Trump’s team] described Lake as a "spotlight hound," and another said of her, "She's a shameless, ruthless demagogue who wants power and will do whatever she has to do to get it."
I thought maybe the speaker was talking about Trump, but then I saw the pronoun she. I guess you can’t have more than one “shameless, ruthless demagogue” on the ticket; there’s only space for so much narcissism and Trump’s already claimed it. Lake’s spokesperson said comments like these are clearly “pathetic attempts” by DeSantis’s team to sow division in Trump’s circle, but these comments are coming from Trump’s people, not DeSantis.
Should the VP slot not materialize for Lake in 2024, she is still eyeing the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, currently held by Independent Krysten Sinema. In that race Lake would most likely face Democrat Ruben Gallego, and possibly Sinema as a third-party candidate. Polls show Gallego, who’s my Congressman and a great guy, winning a race with Lake and Sinema, but it’s still early and Lake might author a best-seller before Nov. 2024, if only Trump will write a book jacket blurb: “There aren’t many other losers who play the grift as well as I do ...”Ohmygawd, it's love at first sight. Eat your heart out, Boebert.
