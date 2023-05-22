Nadya Tolokonnikova has a message for Putin. She also has a message for MAGA here in America

Nadya Tolokonnikovat, of the group Pussy Riot, has a message for Vladimir Putin. She also has a message for MAGA Republicans here in America.
Although sentenced to prison in Russia, she saw herself as freer than the prosecutors who sentenced her because she could say whatever she wanted, while those prosecutors could not, because of the fear that they might end up like her, imprisoned.
Because of her courage, Russian partisans are now destroying Russian infrastructure in support of Ukraine. If not for her, they would instead be cowering in fear. We in America need to channel Nadya’s courage and fight back against the Fascism that is attempting to turn our own nation into what Russia has now become, where freedom faces the threat of our own Democracy being murdered by those who wish it to die, and where the power of our own Autocratic wannabes threatens to overwhelm our own Democratic system.
Russia, as it now exists, will not exist much longer because, eventually, truth always defeats lies.
Here, in America, the courage of Nadya Tolokonnikovat, will defeat whatever MAGA throws at us.
Russia will not defeat Ukraine, nor will MAGA defeat the decency that exists in every American citizen. Vladimir Putin will eventually be nothing more than a skid mark in history’s underwear, and the MAGA movement will become exactly the same.
The simple truth is that truth always defeats lies. Pussy Riot opened a can of worms that will eventually cause Putin’s downfall. It will also result in defeat of the MAGA movement here in the United States. Human nature is better than we might believe it is, and in 2024, we will all see the proof of it.
MAGA is dead. They just don’t know it yet.
Slava Ukraini! Slava America!
