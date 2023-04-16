Once a hypocrite always a hypocrite: DC hater Sarah Sanders begs the feds for money

When Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned for the Arkansas governorship, she ran as a small government conservative with the commitment she would rid Arkansans of the yoke of an overreaching bunch of autocratic bloodsuckers in DC. She promised her fellow Razorbacks the “right to be free of socialism and tyranny” and vowed to defend Arkansas from the “radical left now in control of Washington.”
In January, the newly installed Arkansan Governor reiterated her commitment to keeping DC on its side of the divide. She tweeted, "As long as I am your governor, the meddling hand of big government creeping down from Washington DC will be stopped cold at the Mississippi River."
On Friday, tornadoes ripped through Wynne and other Arkansas communities, and this champion of rugged self-determination pleaded, cap in hand, for federal taxpayer cash. And once again, the blue states must pony-up to rescue their ungrateful cousins in the red welfare states.
President Biden did his bit for his fellow Americans by declaring the state a disaster area — releasing federal funds. The federal government has already committed to reimbursing the state 75 cents for every dollar it spends. This was not enough for this petulant “leave us alone” whiner. She demanded that for 30 days, the rest of the country bear the entire cost of Arkansas's recovery.
On Tuesday, this newly minted socialist announced that she had requested a 100% federal cost share for state and local clean-up.
"I’ve been across our state since Friday, surveying damage, meeting with survivors, and discussing recovery efforts with local leaders, emergency personnel, and volunteers. It’s clear that the cost to clean up the damage those storms created will be substantial.
The federal government is currently covering 75 percent of all costs incurred during our recovery process, but that arrangement must go further to help Arkansans in need. Today, I’m asking the federal government to cover 100 percent of all our recovery expenses during the first 30 days after the storm."
Sanders and her state, along with the other helpless, greedy, and entitled conservative Bible Belt welfare recipients, are like teenagers demanding their independence while expecting to be housed, fed, and have their laundry done.
Nobody loves the government more than a conservative when they want cash. And no one hates it more when someone else wants money. When the federal government authorized $51 billion to aid the Northeast rebuild from Hurricane Sandy, Texas Senators Cruz and Corwyn, with 20 of the state's US Representatives, voted against it.
The mealy-mouthed Cruz explained that,
“I and a number of others enthusiastically and emphatically supported hurricane relief for Sandy. Hurricane relief and disaster relief has been a vital federal role for a long, long time and it should continue.”
Then there was the but.
“The problem with that particular bill is it became a $50 billion bill that was filled with unrelated pork.”
Really? Regardless of what was or was not in the Sandy relief bill, I guarantee that if a similar deal was offered to Texas — as indeed it was after Hurricane Harvey — Cruz would pocket the money without complaint. As he did — to the tune of $56 billion.
Please God, spare us from these hypocrites.
