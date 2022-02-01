Trump trying to incite violence against prosecutors investigating him. One has turned to the FBI

The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney is asking for the FBI’s help with security after Donald Trump targeted her in his speech at a Texas rally on Saturday. ”These prosecutors are vicious, horrible people. They're racists and they're very sick—they're mentally sick,” Trump said, referring to multiple investigations he faces. “They're going after me without any protection of my rights from the Supreme Court or most other courts. In reality, they're not after me, they're after you.”
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is specifically investigating Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “find” the 11,780 votes needed to overturn the election in Georgia, so she is definitely after Trump, not his supporters who were not involved in that phone call.
Trump did not name the prosecutors he was referring to, but he made his meaning clear by naming their locations. “If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” he said. New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Willis are all Black, as is Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the select committee investigating Jan. 6.
”In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you,” he said as James and Bragg investigate the Trump Organization’s financial dealings, as if Trump supporters were the ones claiming inflated valuations of Trump properties for the purposes of getting loans and deflated valuations for the purposes of taxation, among other such complex financial maneuvers.
But even more than the gross demonization of prosecutors doing their jobs as “vicious, horrible” and “racists” and “very sick—mentally sick” and “radical, vicious, racist,” Trump’s call to his supporters to take action against the prosecutors he had just described in dehumanizing terms is particularly scary.
“I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt” in particular stands as a potent incitement to Trump’s supporters—and a dangerous echo of his Dec. 19, 2020 tweet promoting the Jan. 6 rally that turned into a bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,” he tweeted. “Be there, will be wild!”
Trump’s speech was Saturday. On Sunday, Willis wrote to J.C. Hacker, the head of the FBI’s Atlanta field office, saying that “security concerns were escalated this weekend” in reference to Trump’s speech, and requesting a risk assessment of the courthouse where a special grand jury to investigate Trump will soon be impaneled, as well as surrounding buildings. Willis also requested that the FBI “provide protective resources to include intelligence and federal agents.”
"We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," Willis wrote. She's right to be concerned: That appears to be exactly what Donald Trump is trying to incite, and we have to assume he's just getting started.
