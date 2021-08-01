Former RNC chair to Jim Jordan on Jan. 6: 'You know, b****, what time you called the president'

Steele then compared Jordan, who's a "grown a** man," to a
10-year-old who "got caught masturbating by [his] mama."
"Stop it," he advised Jordan.
On Tuesday, Jordan told Fox's Bret Baier that he "can't
remember all the days" he spoke with Trump after being
asked whether he and the former president talked on
the day of the Capitol riot.
"Yes, I mean I've talked to the president — I've talked to
the president so many — I can't remember all the days
I've talked to him, but I've certainly talked to the president,"
Jordan said.
He subsequently acknowledged specifically speaking to
Trump on Jan. 6 in a separate interview.
"I spoke with him that day, after? I think after," Jordan told
Spectrum News reporter Taylor Popielarz. "I don't know
if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know ...
I don't know when those conversations happened."
Jordan, a close Trump ally, and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks
were blocked by Speaker Nancy Pelosi from serving on the
chamber's commission investigating Jan. 6 after Minority
Leader Kevin McCarthy selected them and three others to
participate in the commission.
McCarthy subsequently pulled all five of his appointees
from the commission, leaving Trump critics Reps. Liz
Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as the only Republicans on
the committee.
Trump was impeached for his words and actions preceding
the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, but he was later acquitted in the
Senate. He was previously impeached on two Ukraine-related
charges in 2019 before being acquitted in the Senate.
