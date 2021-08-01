Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Sunday, August 1, 2021

Former RNC chair to Jim Jordan on Jan. 6: 'You know, b****, what time you called the president'

Herr Jordan: Can't remember if he talked to Trump on Jan. 6.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)