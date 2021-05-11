Arizona 'auditors' demand access to routers and passwords. County sheriff tells them to get bent

I’ve been more or less ignoring the Maricopa County, Arizona, election “audit” for much the same reason I don’t watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians to see if Kris Jenner finds the Higgs boson in her kombucha. All you’re likely to see is a passel of lunatics serving up increasingly large dollops of derp.
Case in point: Now these self-appointed election integrity crusaders, who will be kicked out of their venue long before they finish their count, are demanding things they have no business demanding.
Keep in mind, this is all happening fully six months after the election ended. Psst, wrap it up, dinguses.
The private company conducting the GOP 2020 election recount in Arizona is now demanding access to government internet routers and passwords, which the Maricopa County sheriff blasted as “mind-numbingly reckless and irresponsible” and a threat to law enforcement.
Sheriff Paul Penzone (D) said in a statement that providing router information to a shadowy private company led by a conspiracy-embracing CEO would compromise sensitive and highly classified law enforcement data and equipment.
Hmm. Maybe they should finish scouring the ballots for bamboo before they embark on yet another apoplectic loon mission.
Another concern? Voters’ private information—including Social Security numbers—could be placed in the hands of a bunch of partisan deludenoids who can’t fathom how a kind, compassionate former vice president and all-around mensch could ever get more votes than a diseased, venal terror potato.
In response to Senate subpoenas last week, county attorney Allister Adel explained in a letter that turning over the requested routers or “virtual images” of routers not only poses a significant security risk to the sheriff’s office, it also “puts sensitive, confidential data belonging to Maricopa County’s citizens — including Social Security numbers and protected health information — at risk as well,” reported the Arizona Republic.
Access to the routers “might compromise county and federal law enforcement efforts and put the lives of law enforcement personnel at risk,” Adel added.
Make no mistake. This entire enterprise is nutty. Maricopa County’s ballots have already been audited, and the state of Arizona has long since certified its results. But some very stupid people, including this guy, still think something untoward might turn up.
It won’t, and it’s about time these clodhopping “ninjas” give it up before they really make themselves look foolish.By god, if Sheriff Joe (Arpaio, one of Trump's pardonees) were still in charge, they'd get them gol dern passwords. Penzone is Arpaio's successor - and a Democrat.
No comments:
Post a Comment