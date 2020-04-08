If you don't know John Prine, now is the time

By Jim Keyworth
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Prine died from the coronavirus yesterday at the age of 73. There is little I can say about his music that compares to listening to it - especially during this difficult time. Because John Prine expressed the human condition as well as giants like Shakespeare, but in such a down-to-earth, self-effacing, hilariously-poignant way.
If you don't know John Prine's music, this is the perfect time to discover something special that will help you deal with what we are all going through. His last of 20-some albums, "The Tree of Forgiveness," was released last year. The last song on it, "When I Get To Heaven," is so typical of his humble-genius and an ever-so-appropriate self-eulogy.
Finally, here is a tribute verse penned last night by a Denver friend, Jeff Jerebker:
The Day John Prine Died
It’s been sad, the best of what we had
I take a walk, to myself I talk
Wave to people 6 ft away, highlight of my day
My mood was heavy, I needed to cry
The day John Prine died.
Hello In There, sing Sam Stone if you care
Will Rogers wit I desire to share
I pick the guitar, and meet where you are
I know you’re fine, the day I died
We live in a pandemic, emotionally anemic
I’m under house arrest, for crimes to attest
Redemption, oh redemption, I pray inside
The day John Prine died.
