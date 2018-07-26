NYT: Trump was enraged Melania's Air Force One TV was tuned to CNN, issued Fox-only directive

Donald Trump apparently flipped his lid during a recent overseas flight on Air Force One when he spotted Melania’s television tuned into CNN, and went off on his staff. From the New York Times:via GIPHY
First of all, how insane is it that an American president is demanding he and his staff only watch news on the one network bending over backward to prop up his presidency? What a fragile ego. It is really frightening how far we are getting from reasoned governance and how close Fox is getting to becoming state television.
Second, Melania should be able to watch whatever damn network she wants to watch. This type of control is a trait of abusers. Power and control are at the center of all abusers.
He raged at his staff for violating a rule that the White House entourage should begin each trip tuned to Fox — his preferred network over what he considers the “fake news” CNN — and caused “a bit of a stir” aboard Air Force One, according to an email obtained by The New York Times. [...]The NYT also dropped in this nugget:
At the end of the email chain, officials confirmed that tuning the TVs to Fox would be standard operating procedure going forward.
The email, an internal exchange between officials in the White House Military Office and the White House Communications Agency last Thursday, also called for the ordering of two additional televisions to support Beam, a TiVo-like streaming device, to make sure the president and first lady could both watch TV in their separate hotel rooms when they travel. [emphasis added]There is so much going on here.
To that point, even before this post could be completed and published, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman is out with statement saying she’ll watch any damn network she wants. From CNN:
First lady Melania Trump will watch "any channel she wants," according to her spokeswoman in an apparent rebuke to the report President Donald Trump was upset to find her Air Force One television tuned into CNN.
