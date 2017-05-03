CNN refuses to air false, misleading ad from Trump

A notable element of both the original and revised ad is a part whining that you, the general public, are unaware of Dear Leader’s great success because the “fake news” is keeping it a secret from you. The Trump campaign wanted to air the commercial on CNN, but the ad was rejected because it labeled the media as “fake news.” In a statement, CNN said:
CNN requested the advertiser remove the false graphic that the mainstream media is “fake news.” The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.You can see the craptastic propaganda Trump is desperately trying to peddle to his supporters. He’s clearly going with the “if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it” approach. Sadly, it has worked for him thus far.
No comments:
Post a Comment