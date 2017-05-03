YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

CNN refuses to air false, misleading ad from Trump




Donald Trump 2020 campaign ad

Daily Kos 
The Donald Trump 2020 campaign (yes, that is a real thing already happening) released an ad claiming Trump’s first 100 days have been amazing, the best, "America has rarely seen such success." For real, that’s a statement in the ad.
The original ad was quietly removed from YouTube yesterday because it featured Donald Trump shaking hands with National Security Advisor, Lieutenant Gen. H.R. McMaster, who was wearing his Army uniform.
That’s a big no-no, a clear violation of Defense Department rules.



Donald Trump labels anchors as "fake news"
Let’s have a big round of applause for the folks featured in Trump’s video; they must be doing something right!
A notable element of both the original and revised ad is a part whining that you, the general public, are unaware of Dear Leader’s great success because the “fake news” is keeping it a secret from you. The Trump campaign wanted to air the commercial on CNN, but the ad was rejected because it labeled the media as “fake news.” In a statement, CNN said:

CNN requested the advertiser remove the false graphic that the mainstream media is “fake news.” The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.
You can see the craptastic propaganda Trump is desperately trying to peddle to his supporters. He’s clearly going with the “if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it” approach. Sadly, it has worked for him thus far.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)