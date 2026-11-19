Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin AP
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin testified before the House Homeland Security Committee Wednesday.
Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey was not interested in playing nice with President Donald Trump’s head immigration goon. McIver is facing federal charges of assault and obstruction brought over her May 9, 2025, visit to the Delaney Hall Detention Facility.
“Do you even understand why I’ve been sounding the alarm about Delaney Hall for so long? Do you understand that?” McIver asked.
After the two went back and forth over the execrable conditions in the New Jersey detention center, McIver cut to the chase.
“Someday, extremely soon, history is going to judge you for what you are doing—your collaboration with Stephen Miller, all of these deaths,” she said. “Do you have any regrets or reservations for the leading role you are playing in this administration’s immigration agenda?"
“I’ll never apologize about enforcing our nation’s laws,” Mullin answered.
“Not about even killing people?” McIver shot back. “You are killing people, while the whole entire country watches you kill people—literally.”
People gather for a memorial honoring Renée Good, who was killed by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. AP
A short while later, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández Rivera asked Mullin about the status of investigations into the killings of Renée Good, Alex Pretti, and Ruben Ray Martinez.
“I cannot talk about ongoing investigations, but I can talk about the angel families that’s been lost by the hundreds at the hands of illegals that were let in underneath this administration—or the previous administration,” Mullin deflected.
Rivera pointed out that, besides being disrespectful to families that have lost loved ones, bringing up “angel families” does not justify the extrajudicial killings of Americans by immigration agents.
Rivera then pressed Mullin on other investigations into immigration agents’ malfeasance, prompting the visibly reddening DHS secretary to exclaim, “Don’t put words in my mouth.”
“I never put any words in your mouth,” Rivera responded calmly, before peppering Mullin with more questions about the details of various investigations.
In a White House filled with dull tools, Mullin remains one of the least sharp among them.
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