If you’ve tried to fly, pay bills, or do anything remotely tied to technology in the past week, then you might have noticed the sheer number of outages happening across the U.S.
First, office workers rejoiced (or panicked) when Microsoft went dark across 70 countries for almost 24 hours starting on Thursday.
But it wasn’t until the country’s air traffic was brought to a halt last Friday that more Americans started paying attention.
As previously reported, the Federal Aviation Administration was forced to enact a nationwide ground stop due to a communications outage.
“We are working to resolve the issue, and we hope to have operations up and normal at some point,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a press conference following the outage. “We have seen zero evidence that this is a cyberattack or an SI attack. This is a national security risk because our air traffic control system is outdated and it hasn’t been a priority from Congress. This is what happens when Congress kicks the can down the road.”
But soon after, more and more businesses started reporting outages.
Banks like JPMorgan Chase reported issues on Monday, while payment service providers like Zelle also experienced a break in service.
United Airlines also had its own independent outage following the FAA disaster.
On Tuesday, Apple and Charles Schwab reported internal errors. As reported by CNN, a classified communication network used by the National Security Administration also grappled with an outage.
The White House previously claimed there were no signs of major cyber attacks following the FAA grounding. And when asked about the ongoing situation, President Donald Trump seemed far from worried.
“It’s life,” he said at a Tuesday press conference at the ASEAN Summit, addressing a reporter who asked if there were concerns about the growing number of outages.
"When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” said the nonchalant president.
Daily Kos has contacted the White House’s Office of National Cyber Director for comment.
While the mystery—and concern—over why these outages are happening is still percolating, one aspect is important to look at: consumer protections.
When the Trump administration came back into power nearly two years ago, officials targeted some protections that come into question in situations like this.
The Biden administration proposed changes around air fare pricing transparency and reimbursing travelers who face delays. But Trump 2.0 quickly quashed those consumer wins.
“We are already hard at work executing the President’s vision to usher in a golden age of transportation by taking immediate action to remove government overreach and lower costs for hardworking Americans,” Sean Duffy said when he was sworn in as transportation secretary in January 2025.
Now, as people are stranded by flight disruptions lasting days, airlines are required to do less for consumers than they did under Biden. And the likelihood of the industry facing fines for mistreating passengers is diminished as well.
Similarly, banks and financial institutions don’t need to be on guard like they used to be, either. Under the Trump administration, lawsuits aimed at large banks and other financial providers have all but halted.
Consumer protection lawsuits filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against banks like JPMorgan Chase were dropped entirely.
Erie Meyer, a former chief technologist at the CFPB who helped oversee the creation of its complaint database, told The Guardian that the bureau isn’t listening to consumer concerns.
“People are getting screwed twice: first by the company, second by the agency that’s supposed to stick up for them,” Meyer said.
It’s unclear if, or how, these outages will impact Americans, but the concern—along with the number of tech disruptions—is still growing.
No comments:
Post a Comment