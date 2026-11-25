On Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave remarks at the traditional pre-Thanksgiving turkey pardon at the White House.
Gone was the vim and vigor of last year’s murderous Thanksgiving address. In its place Trump spat out a self-congratulatory gripe session.
“On behalf of the first lady of the United States and the entire Trump family, I want to wish all Americans a very happy Thanksgiving,” Trump said before turning to boast about the all-cement helipad surrounding the ceremony. “I was criticized for fixing it up and making it look beautiful—fixing broken windows, fixing broken moldings. It was a mess, and now it’s beautiful. Now it’s the way it should be.”
It wouldn’t be a Trump Thanksgiving if he wasn’t boasting about his self-perceived imperialist triumphs of yesteryear.
"In Venezuela, we won in 48 minutes. We took over the country. We won, and we’ve taken out billions and billions and billions of dollars,” he said. “And in Iran, they have no army, they have no navy, they have no air force. They’ve been pretty well wiped out.”
Having sufficiently congratulated himself, Trump then seemed to float a conspiracy theory about his election defeats in 2020 and the Democrats’ wins this month, pointing out that gas prices, while still painfully high across the country, were a tiny bit lower than they had been in recent weeks.
"You notice it dropped right after the election, so I wonder if somebody had that in mind,” Trump said. “A little strange. That happened with the COVID vaccine, right? Right after the election, they announced we had a vaccine. But I actually announced it a few days before,” Trump added. “So I can’t blame them too much for that.”
Much like this time last year, Trump is presiding over rising inflation and an affordability crisis of his doing that helped drive voters to choose blue during the midterms. Gobble, gobble!
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