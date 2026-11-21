President Donald Trump holds a Cabinet meeting on July 31.AP
Republished by: Blue Country Gazette Blog Rim Country Gazette Blog
Congressional Democrats are gearing up to investigate pretty much everything about the wholly corrupt Trump administration.
This includes top administration figures, racist billionaire Elon Musk’s deadly antics with the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, and President Donald Trump’s endless crypto grift.
A lot of people are about to have a very unpleasant time.
Investigating all of these scumbags is going to take a lot of people. Fortunately, people are already lining up in droves to help.
There are about 500 applicants for the investigative efforts of the House Judiciary Committee. At the same time, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the incoming head of the House Oversight Committee, is also wading through several hundred applications.
In a delicious twist, a whole bunch of those people are former Justice Department attorneys who were either forced out by the Trump administration or left when things got too grim. Oh, it also includes current DOJ employees, which … wow.
And these fine folks aren’t alone. Garcia’s Communications Director Sara Guerrero told MS NOW that private-sector lawyers are saying that they’ll walk away from their big law firm salaries to help him instead.
This eagerness stands in stark contrast to what has been happening at the DOJ itself.
Since Trump took office in January 2025, more than 22,000 people—including more than 4,000 attorneys—have departed the DOJ, either by being pushed out for things like working on cases that Trump didn’t like, taking early retirement, or simply choosing to leave because things became too awful and indefensible.
For comparison, this is triple the total number of attorneys who left during Trump’s first term.
Related | DOJ threats won’t stop Democrats from investigating Trump’s team
Things are bad all over, but they are the very worst at DOJ headquarters, aka Main Justice, which is very busy defending all of Trump’s dumb lawsuits. More than 1,700 attorneys have left, making a departure rate of 32%.
For yet another point of genuinely staggering comparison, that is more than 10 times the 3% departure rate in all of Trump’s first term.
The administration has only been able to hire 464 replacement attorneys, leaving an enormous staffing hole. And those replacement attorneys are, well, not exactly world-beaters.
Even The New York Times, ever eager to sanewash Trump, had a pretty harsh description of the incoming attorneys.
“The civil rights unit has recruited people whose questionable work histories and dearth of education and experience might have disqualified them in the past, former officials said,” the Times said.
These stellar individuals include an attorney who went to jail for hacking an election system, which really just screams “election integrity,” doesn’t it?
Also included is a freakshow who believes that the Las Vegas massacre was carried out by Islamic terrorists or maybe the government. And also—in the civil rights division, mind you—comes William Mohrman, who represented killer cop Derek Chauvin during his appeal. Cool choice there.
Besides hiring some genuinely terrible people, the DOJ has also tried to fix this leaky boat by offering $25,000 signing bonuses to come aboard this sinking ship, just to mix our waterborne metaphors.
The agency is also hiring prosecutors straight out of law school and recruiting on X. In fact, it is so short-staffed that it has to cut loose actual criminals and beg judges for more time to take cases to trial.
Real law-and-order administration we’ve got here, huh?
No comments:
Post a Comment