AND THE WORLD MOVES ON...: Ukraine, Canada Sign 100-Year Partnership Agreement as Zelensky and Carney Discuss Air Defense

Canada and Ukraine signed a declaration establishing a 100-year partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation in defense, energy, technology, trade, and reconstruction following President Volodymyr Zelensky's talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sept. 10.

Zelensky arrived in Canada on Sept. 9 as he seeks support for Ukraine's air defenses and preparations for the winter. He is also expected to hold "important meetings" aimed at strengthening the countries' strategic partnership for years to come.

"We're talking today about a winter support package and energy. This is very important. Today, Canada is making a significant decision — a very important aid package for air defense," the president said in a social media post. "There is a major global shortage of such systems and the missiles for them."

Carney and Zelensky announced agreements and investment commitments worth more than $2 billion following talks in Calgary on Sept. 10.

"This relationship has flourished for over a hundred years and it will flourish in the century ahead, long after this war ends. Ukrainians helped build Canada, and Canadians will help rebuild Ukraine," Carney was quoted as saying.

Canada and Ukraine also agreed to pursue the joint production of drones, counter-drone technologies, and munitions under a new long-term defense partnership, while Ottawa said it was prepared to contribute Canadian technology to the European Freyja anti-ballistic missile program.

Canada is preparing a new sanctions package for the fall aimed at hampering Russia’s production of ballistic missiles.

Carney also announced a $253-million package of critical air-defense interceptors to be delivered through the U.S. Joint Ukraine Multinational Program – Services, Training and Articles Rapid Timeline. Canada will provide an additional $311 million in loan guarantees to help Ukraine secure natural gas supplies for the winter.

Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company Energoatom and Canada’s Cameco will deepen their strategic partnership on long-term uranium supplies and conversion services through 2035. Export Development Canada will provide a further $144 million to support projects including Ukraine’s hydropower infrastructure.

As part of the visit, the Ukrainian delegation, led by Zelensky, plans to attend an off-site meeting of the Canadian government. First Lady Olena Zelenska is also expected to meet with Canadian philanthropists supporting Ukraine.

The visit follows Zelensky's trip to Norway, where he and the first lady attended the Sept. 9 funeral of King Harald V.

In Oslo, Zelensky also met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and advancing the Freyja anti-ballistic missile program.