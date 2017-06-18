Highline Inferno 60% Contained; Strategic Firing Operations Continue Along Flanks of Bear Canyon

Highline Fire - June 18, 2017 Morning Update
Acres: 6,092 acres
Cause: Unknown, under investigation
Containment: 60%
Total personnel: 1,243
Last night crews completed strategic firing operations along Bear Canyon at the fire’s north end and worked to improve containment lines below the Rim. Additional containment was achieved in Ellison Creek and along the Rim and all lines held overnight. Line is considered contained after crews have completed mop-up of heat along the fireline and the risk of spotting has been eliminated.
Today firefighters will focus on securing the northern flank of the fire along Bear Canyon while holding lines on the southern flank. Strategic firing will be used in Bear Canyon as conditions allow to remove unburned fuels between Forest Roads 95 and 139A. On the fire’s south flank crews will continue to mop-up hotspots along containment lines and patrol for spot fires. Holding new lines in Ellision Creek and Dry Dude Creek remains a priority. Contingency lines have been completed below the rim and repair of suppression impacts has begun. Suppression repair includes removal of equipment and construction of water bars to prevent erosion ahead of monsoon rains. Crews surplus to the incident’s needs will be released over the next week to help other fires in the region.
Today increased thunderstorm potential north of the fire area could influence winds over the fire. While typical up canyon winds are expected to occur today, there is a potential for thunderstorms north of the fire. Late afternoon outflow winds from thunderstorms in the area could produce strong and erratic winds. Firefighters are prepared to respond changing conditions and potential new lighting fires over the next several days.
A Highline Fire Community Meeting will be held today at 5:00 p.m. at the Starlight Pines Community Center in Blue Ridge, AZ. American Sign Language (ASL) services will be provided.
The communities of La Cienega and Ellison Creek Estates, in the Ellison Creek drainage north of the Control Road, remain evacuated as crews work to improve lines above the community. The Bonita Creek subdivision remains in precautionary pre-evacuation status and residents should be prepared as conditions can change rapidly. The Sheriff, in consultation with the incident command team, is continually evaluating the status of evacuation. Sign Up for Gila County’s Emergency Alerts at ReadyGila, http://www.readygila.com. This is the best way for the county to reach you with updates.
Coconino and Tonto National Forests Closure Orders and Fire Restrictions remain in effect.
Firefighters are working to protect values at risk where they can do so safely and effectively. Values include watersheds, private property and adjoining communities, pipelines, range improvements, powerlines, air quality, prehistoric and historic resources, federally protected species, and nationally and regionally significant trail systems.
Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. If you fly, we can’t. More info: Know Before You Fly, http://knowbeforeyoufly.org
Fire Information: (928) 985-0097 and (928) 362-2916 (8:00 am to 8:00 pm)
Media Line: 928-793-1955
Arizona Emergency Information: http://azein.gov
Twitter: https://twitter.com/highlinefire
highlinefire
