Highline Fire reaches 450 acres and growing

Update on Highline Fire North of Payson
PHOENIX, June 11, 2017 —For Immediate Release. A fire on the Tonto National Forest has burned approximately 450 acres as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Summary: The Highline Fire is burning on National Forest system lands in the Mogollon Rim area. Today’s strategy is to keep the fire north of the Highline Trail and south of Forest Road 300 on top of the Mogollon Rim. Firefighters are looking at suppression options on the eastern and western flanks of the fire. The safety of firefighters and the public is the Forest Service’s priority.
Name Fire: Highline Fire
Location: Hells Canyon. Northwest of Payson and Bonita Creek Estates
§ Nearest major town is Payson.
Start Date: Smoke sighted at 3:15 p.m. on June 10, 2017
Cause: Unknown / Fire is currently under investigation.
Vegetation: Grass, brush, timber
Resources: Two Hotshot crews, two Type 2 initial attack crews, one Type 2 and one Type 3 helicopter, 16 engines, two water tenders, two dozers. Three more Hotshot crews are on order. A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and will assume management of the fire at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Cooperating Agencies: APS, SRP, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Gila County Roads, Whispering Pines Fire Department., Hellsgate Fire Department.
